Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Rises By 8,850.0%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 8,850.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATGN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

