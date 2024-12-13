Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $670.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as high as $632.50 and last traded at $632.27, with a volume of 1143796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $619.32.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.72, for a total value of $486,636.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,848,320.64. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $11,150,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 338,662 shares in the company, valued at $188,810,838.24. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,002 shares of company stock worth $126,740,653. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $857,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $583.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

