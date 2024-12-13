Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, an increase of 6,111.8% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
In related news, CFO Antony A. Riley purchased 22,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $124,952.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,806.80. This represents a 272.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $28.68.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
