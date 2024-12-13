Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alaska Air Group Call Options (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,712 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,913 call options.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 13,880 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $888,458.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,038.38. The trade was a 40.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $234,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,961. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,209. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Melius raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Melius Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.