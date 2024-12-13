Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 3730179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $318.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 92.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 44.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 193,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 59,025 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 30.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $589.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

