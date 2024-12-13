Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $403.00 to $428.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Casey’s General Stores traded as high as $437.27 and last traded at $431.65, with a volume of 82870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.86.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.33.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The trade was a 11.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.94 and its 200-day moving average is $380.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

