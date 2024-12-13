Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 2.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $265.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $231.20 and last traded at $231.13. 10,484,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 41,260,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.04.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.98.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

