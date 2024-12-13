Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $14.90. Macy’s shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 7,870,901 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Argus raised shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy's

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 282.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.10.

Macy's Company Profile



Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

