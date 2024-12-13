Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $14.90. Macy’s shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 7,870,901 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Macy’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Macy’s
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 282.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Macy’s Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.10.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macy’s
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.