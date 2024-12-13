Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Holiday Island Stock Performance

HIHI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.01. Holiday Island has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

