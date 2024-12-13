Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Holiday Island Stock Performance
HIHI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.01. Holiday Island has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Holiday Island Company Profile
