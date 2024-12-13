Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $38.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Montrose Environmental Group traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 57412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $43.00 target price on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.
View Our Latest Report on Montrose Environmental Group
Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $552.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.71.
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Montrose Environmental Group
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.