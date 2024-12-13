Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $38.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Montrose Environmental Group traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 57412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $43.00 target price on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 104,320 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,119,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $6,801,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 253.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after buying an additional 823,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 189.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $552.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.71.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

