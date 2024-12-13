SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 7% Following Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 35,650,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 37,732,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Specifically, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 368,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $5,520,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,487,220. This trade represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $6,999,525.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at $34,579,185.92. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 368,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $5,529,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,275. This trade represents a 33.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 3.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 97.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

