Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $100.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $95.39 and last traded at $95.34. 2,438,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 16,856,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.55.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,507.55. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,309,091 shares of company stock valued at $183,375,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $756.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

