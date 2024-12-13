Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $193.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Masimo traded as high as $178.84 and last traded at $178.84, with a volume of 28200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.65.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 643.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Masimo by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Masimo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

