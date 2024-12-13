Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,096 put options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the typical volume of 2,491 put options.
KODK stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $540.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter.
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
