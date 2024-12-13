Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,096 put options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the typical volume of 2,491 put options.

KODK stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $540.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

