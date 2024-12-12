REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.95. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF shares last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 103,715 shares.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th.

Read More

