REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.95. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF shares last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 103,715 shares.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88.
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.