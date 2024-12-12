Quarry LP Grows Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 187.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Polaris by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8,867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,225 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.
PII opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $63.23 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 73.74%.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
