Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 72,866 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,866 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,971,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,079,000 after acquiring an additional 361,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,311,000 after acquiring an additional 138,919 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $34.53 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

