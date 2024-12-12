Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.75.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

