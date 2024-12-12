Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.99 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

AXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

