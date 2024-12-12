Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,690 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,371,000 after purchasing an additional 318,784 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,249,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 300,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 71.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.