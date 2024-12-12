Quarry LP Boosts Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Federal Signal by 923.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

