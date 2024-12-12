Centiva Capital LP Makes New $255,000 Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 145.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $337,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.8 %

EPC stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

