Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 730 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in AZEK by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 2,497,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,354,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118,351 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at $86,719,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,377,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,050,000 after purchasing an additional 175,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,298,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,724,000 after purchasing an additional 265,827 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AZEK opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.