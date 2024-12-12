UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 8,230 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1,906.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Stock Up 0.6 %
SNEX stock opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.68 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54.
Insider Activity
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StoneX Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.