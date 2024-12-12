UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 8,230 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1,906.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

SNEX stock opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.68 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $3,690,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,898,349.48. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $180,252.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

