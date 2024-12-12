Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 471,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 176,592 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

