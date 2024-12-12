Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and traded as high as $28.77. Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 1,337 shares trading hands.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.
About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF
The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (AAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.