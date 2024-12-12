Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,473 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 492,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $5,048,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,280,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,875,135.25. This trade represents a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 359.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

