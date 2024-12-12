Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,907 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 453.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 453,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $317,798.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,456.69. This represents a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares in the company, valued at $109,763,472.53. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AX opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

