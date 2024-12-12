ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADSEW stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

