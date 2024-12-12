Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLOGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLOFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

