Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.
Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.