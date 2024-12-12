Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

