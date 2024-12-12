Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37,600.14 and traded as high as $41,710.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $41,710.00, with a volume of 9,645 shares changing hands.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39,236.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37,600.14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.