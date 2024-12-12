iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 236.9% from the November 15th total of 804,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $57.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

