Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 25,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Aditxt Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Aditxt has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.