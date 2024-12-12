Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.99 and traded as high as $32.94. Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 11,405 shares.

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (BATS:KRUZ – Free Report) by 208.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.03% of Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF Company Profile

The Unusual Whales Subversive Republican Trading ETF (KRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to broadly invest in stocks purchased or sold by Republican members of the US Congress and their families. KRUZ was launched on Dec 7, 2019 and is managed by Subversive.

