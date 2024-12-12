Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.78 and traded as high as $28.79. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 25,712 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFSM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $593,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,297,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,146,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

