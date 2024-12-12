Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the November 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Able View Global Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of ABLV stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Able View Global has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.
About Able View Global
