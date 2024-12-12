Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the November 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Able View Global Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of ABLV stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Able View Global has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

About Able View Global

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

