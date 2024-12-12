5,035 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 162.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,680,000 after buying an additional 463,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 836.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 428,971 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 784,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428,624 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,135,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after purchasing an additional 149,283 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
Avient Price Performance
Shares of Avient stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avient Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Avient Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.