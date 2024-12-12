5,035 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 162.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,680,000 after buying an additional 463,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 836.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 428,971 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 784,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428,624 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,135,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after purchasing an additional 149,283 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of Avient stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

