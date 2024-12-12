Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.90 and traded as high as $46.49. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 6,453 shares trading hands.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

