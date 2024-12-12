Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHL opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Antelope Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

