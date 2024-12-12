AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Up 138.5% in November

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

