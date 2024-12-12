Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the November 15th total of 175,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADIL. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

