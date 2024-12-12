Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 215,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 673,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474,828 shares during the quarter. Achilles Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.5% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.98% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.