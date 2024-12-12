Quarry LP Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Quarry LP decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 462,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 59,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.96.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. The trade was a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $197.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $190.04 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

