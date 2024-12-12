Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Stake Boosted by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,385,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EE opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.09 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

