Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,095 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,123 shares of company stock worth $34,121,676 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $195.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $195.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.03.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

