Quarry LP Buys Shares of 1,522 Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFA. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Informatica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the third quarter worth $232,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Informatica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Informatica by 23.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Stock Up 1.3 %
INFA stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
Informatica Company Profile
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
