Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 64.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 310,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 122,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 66.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 118,822 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Price Performance

PSO stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

