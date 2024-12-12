Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $1,607,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 74.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morningstar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $358.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.01 and its 200 day moving average is $318.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.51 and a 52-week high of $362.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $3,219,003.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,738,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,431,929.28. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,823,772. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

