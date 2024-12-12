Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,514.53. This represents a 27.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,123 shares of company stock worth $34,121,676 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $195.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day moving average of $170.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $195.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

