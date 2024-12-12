Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $357,000 Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in UFP Industries by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 31.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.31. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.41.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

